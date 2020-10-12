Suspect in attempted sexual assault in Oakland tried to lure elderly victim with $100

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect who tried to sexually assault a woman outside her home in Oakland.

City officials the incident happened on Friday around 7:50 a.m. in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue.

The 70-year-old victim reported that she was outside her home when she was approached by a stranger who tried to lure her with a $100 bill. Authorities said as the victim started walking back toward her front door, the suspect grabbed her from behind, forced her to the ground, and attempted to sexually assault her.

While on the ground, the woman screamed and fought the suspect off. He fled the scene on foot towards Kenwyn Road.

The woman described the suspect as an African American man, between 28 to 30 years of age, 5’10”, medium build and medium complexion. She told police he was wearing a blue T-Shirt, gray pants, and a black face mask.

The City of Oakland said Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information should call the Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641.