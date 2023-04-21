Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in Bob Lee killing was previously cited for domestic battery, report says

Published 
KTVU FOX 2

The suspect accused of killing Cash App's Bob Lee was previously cited for domestic battery, according to newspaper outlet the San Francisco Chronicle.

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee was previously cited for domestic battery in an unrelated case last year, according to a report.

The San Francisco Chronicle obtained records that show Nima Momeni, 38, was cited by Emeryville police for misdeameanor battery in August after a woman reported that Momeni attacked her at his home.

After he was cited, he was released.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office did not file charges against him in that incident.

Momeni is accused of fatally stabbing tech executive and founder of Cash App, Bob Lee, in San Francisco earlier this month.

Bob Lee stabbed following dispute involving alleged killer's sister, court docs reveal

Before Nima Momeni allegedly stabbed high-profile tech executive Bob Lee three times with a kitchen knife, he drove his victim to a secluded area, fuming over some dispute involving his younger sister and vowing to "come down hard" on him, prosecutors alleged in court papers released Friday.