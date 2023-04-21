Suspect in Bob Lee killing was previously cited for domestic battery, report says

The suspect in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee was previously cited for domestic battery in an unrelated case last year, according to a report.

The San Francisco Chronicle obtained records that show Nima Momeni, 38, was cited by Emeryville police for misdeameanor battery in August after a woman reported that Momeni attacked her at his home.

After he was cited, he was released.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office did not file charges against him in that incident.

Momeni is accused of fatally stabbing tech executive and founder of Cash App, Bob Lee, in San Francisco earlier this month.