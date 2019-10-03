Suspect in deadly Cupertino hit-and-run repeatedly drove over victim, authorities say

The woman accused of running down a man in Cupertino on Tuesday allegedly drove back and forth over his body.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Mireya Orta intentionally ran over the victim reportedly, before trying to hit a second person as they walked in the Rancho San Antonio Preserve and Park.

Authorities say the first victim was killed and the second man, identified as Chris Halvorsen, dove to the ground and then hid behind a tree to avoid the suspect's black Audi sedan.

Orta's neighbors were shocked by the turn of events and described the woman as a kind and gentle person.

Celeste said, "I would never think that this could happen. I just never thought that this would happen. She's not that type of person."

Santa Clara County prosecutors are charging Orta with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Her previously scheduled court date was scheduled until Friday when formal charges are filed.

