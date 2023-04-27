Suspect in fatal Woodside crash facing felony charges; victim's son speaks lovingly of mother

The son of a woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 280 in San Mateo County is speaking out about his mother's impact on her family and the community. He says his mother was inspiring and positive.

Anatole, who asked that we not give his last name, is talking about his mother, Eden Palmer, who was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday.

"It's definitely going to be difficult living without her," Anatole said. He shared his memories of his mother while standing outside Children's Hospital Stanford, where his 14-year-old brother is recovering from injuries he suffered in the same crash.

"He has a lot of broken bones, a lot of surgeries going on, but it's a miracle that he's alive today. It just shows he's destined for many more things before it's his time to leave," Anatole said.

Anatole said on Saturday afternoon, his mother was driving his younger brother to his soccer match.

California Highway Patrol said around 2:40 p.m., a white sedan going the wrong way on Interstate 280 south in Woodside crashed head on with a black SUV driven by Palmer. She died and her son, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was seriously injured. Their dog was killed in the crash.

Law enforcement has identified the wrong-way driver as Constellatia Martin. The San Mateo County District Attorney said the 24-year-old was found hiding 150 yards away from the crash site laying down naked in a grass field.

"Although I'm not exactly sure how I feel about the accident itself and everything that happened, hundreds of people that she had such a positive impact on have been contacting me. It's been overwhelming."

Anatole said hs mother was a long time volunteer with the San Francisco Marin Food Bank and inspired him to do the same. She was also the primary bread winner of the family and was in between jobs, after having worked in merchandising for numerous companies such as Gap and Sephora.

"It definitely won't be easy, but we're going to persist and fight through like she taught us. I feel her giving me strength every day," Anatole said.

He said he hopes to fulfill his mother's dream for him and his brother to attend college.

"I'm not sure I feel fit to determine what justice looks like at this moment, but what I do know is that so many people who want justice for her, who love her so much, who will continue to cherish her."

The D.A. said the suspect faces felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence of drugs and driving under the influence causing death. If convicted, she could be sentenced to more than 10 years in state prison.

A Gofundme has been set up to help the family with medical expenses for Anatole's younger brother.