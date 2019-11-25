Suspect in Orinda shooting pleads not guilty to gun charges

A man arrested in connection with the Halloween night shooting in Orinda faced a judge Monday morning for the first time.

Domico Dones, 29, was arraigned at Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez where he pleaded not guilty to two felony charges against him for being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition.

The judge kept Dones' bail at $300,000.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff Kolko who's prosecuting the case said it's common for defendants to plead not guilty during an arraignment.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said the arrest is related to the Orinda shooting that left five people dead. Authorities haven't revealed how Dones is involved but did say they need the public's help.

Kolko said, "Any info we can get is extremely valuable this is an extremely sensitive and complicated investigation so any help we can get from anyone is valuable a lot of resources going in any help is much appreciated."

Frederick Johnson, 29, of Vallejo was also arrested last week on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as child endangerment. Those charges are related to the Orinda shooting.

The Solano County District Attorney's Office is handling Johnson's case.

The guns Dones and Johnson had were not used in the Orinda shooting.

Their arrests came days after five other men were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Four were later released when the district attorney's office didn't think prosecutors had enough evidence to file criminal charges.

A preliminary hearing for Dones is set for Dec. 10 where prosecutors will call witnesses to present evidence to the judge to show there's enough evidence to move to a trial.

At least one witness will be an officer who was there during the search and seizure of the gun Dones had.