Suspect, officer involved in Vallejo shooting identified

Police have released new details regarding an officer-involved shooting in Vallejo.

The Vallejo Police Department identified the officer who injured a burglary suspect last Tuesday as Officer Brad Kim.

Kim shot Jamazea Kittell after the suspect allegedly hit the officer with a stolen car while fleeing the scene of a burglary, authorities said.

Both the officer and suspect had non-life threatening injuries.

Body camera video of the shooting is expected to be released next week.