Sunnyvale suspect punches elderly Asian man; tells him 'go back to your country:' police

Police arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly attacked an elderly Asian man at a Sunnyvale Park over the weekend and told him to "go back to your country."

Jesse Fausto Correa, is in custody on suspicion of crimes that include robbery, battery, commission of a hate crime and felony elder abuse.

The assault was reported about 10:49 a.m. Sunday at Lakewood Park in Sunnyvale.

Police said Correa had reportedly confronted the man, who was exercising at the park, and allegedly told him to "go back to your country" and "keep walking."

The suspect then allegedly punched the victim about six times in the face. During the attack the victim dropped his cellphone, police said.

Correa then allegedly fled with the victim's cellphone, but officers found the suspect nearby and arrested him.

The elderly man suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, police said.

Several witnesses to the incident were cooperating with police.

"Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is firmly committed to safeguarding the rights of all persons to be free of fear, intimidation, and acts of violence. Hate is abhorrent. It has no place in a civil society and will not be tolerated. We will do everything we can to support our victim and hold the suspect accountable," said Phan S. Ngo, Chief of Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at (408) 730-7110.