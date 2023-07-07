Suspect sought for allegedly groping teen on Mountain View trail

article

Police are searching for a man who allegedly grabbed and inappropriately touched a teen as she was running on a trail in Mountain View on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. when a 17-year-old girl from Palo Alto was jogging along the Bay Trail and noticed a man walking his bicycle towards her, said the Mountain View Police Department.

The teen reported that the man approached her and inquired if she spoke Spanish. She told police he then asked for directions to a hotel without specifying which hotel he was referring to.

The suspect proceeded to ask the girl if she could use her cellphone's map to assist him in finding the hotel. Then he allegedly wrapped his arm around her, grabbed her shoulder, and pulled her toward him as he inappropriately touched her, police said.

The girl quickly pushed the suspect away and fled.

She flagged down a passerby, who accompanied her to her vehicle, police said.

The girl reported the incident to the authorities the following day.

She described the suspect as a Hispanic man, between 30 and 40 years old, about 5'8" tall with a medium build, dark complexion, short, black, wavy or straight hair. He did not have any facial hair.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a dark t-shirt, dark pants, and dark tennis shoes. His bicycle, described as a cruiser style, possibly electric, featured black and white lettering. The bicycle also had two cell phones mounted upon the handlebars and had a forward-facing white light.

Anyone who with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Angelica Espitia at angelica.espitia@mountainview.gov.