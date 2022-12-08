Suspect sought in fatal shooting of man Thursday morning in Vallejo

article

A man was fatally shot in Vallejo early Thursday morning, and police investigators are searching for a suspect.

A Vallejo police spokesperson said Thursday evening that the incident, in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street, occurred at approximately 5:34 a.m. That is when officers responded to the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances involving this shooting.

The fatal shooting is Vallejo's 24th homicide of 2022.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Vallejo Police Det. Phillips at (707) 648-4514 or Det. McDonough at (707) 648-5425.

