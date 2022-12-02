Fired Vallejo police lieutenant cleared of wrongdoing

The head of Vallejo’s police union has been cleared of wrongdoing by an arbitrator after he was fired for sending a threatening email to a reporter and other alleged misconduct, according to Open Vallejo.

If reinstated, Nichelini is likely to be awarded more than a year and a half of back pay totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. He was represented by attorney Michael Rains.

A spokesperson for the City of Vallejo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Former Lt. Michael Nichelini called the decision overturning his discipline "a win for all of us and the process," according to an email obtained by Open Vallejo.

Nichelini was fired in April 2021.

Nichelini and Lt. Fabio Rodriguez were accused of playing a part in the destruction of a police-truck windshield after an officer shot and killed Sean Monterrosa last year. Rodriguez was suspended for 40 hours.

Nichelini was also accused of threatening a newspaper columnist and intimidating Vallejo civil rights attorney Melissa Nold.

The journalist, Otis Taylor, who received the veiled threat told Open Vallejo that Nichelini's reinstatement "should raise concern from the streets of Vallejo to the attorney general’s office about how seriously the police department is taking reform."