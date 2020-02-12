Suspect sought in Richmond armed robbery possibly linked to Oakland incident

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on a Richmond street, authorities said.

The victim was walking in the 12500 block of San Pablo and Clinton avenues around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police said as the man was walking, the suspect walked toward him, exchanged pleasantries, then turned around to follow the victim for a short distance.

The suspect then approached the victim, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man, officers said.

The suspect demanded the victim hand over his property and any cash, to which the man complied.

The suspect fled northbound on San Pablo Avenue.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as black man, possibly of mixed race, 6’02” tall, 160 pounds, unshaven, with long dreads, wearing a red “Adidas” style sweatshirt with a zipper, white T-shirt, red sweatpants, black shoes with red stripes.

Police searching for the suspect (pictured above) involved in armed robbery in Richmond on Monday, Feb. 10. (Richmond PD)

Richmond police believe the man is connected to another incident in Oakland's Dimond district that occurred nearly five hours before on Monday. In that case, authorities said around 1:30 p.m. two suspects walked up to a man on Damuth Street as he was washing his car, and put a gun to his head.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video and shows the pair taking the man's phone, a gold necklace and a bracelet. There was a bit of a struggle, but in the end, the suspects walked off and the man was not physically hurt.