Suspect steals officer's gun, fires it from patrol SUV at Santa Clara County Jail

A man arrested on suspicion of mail theft and forgery ended up being in a standoff with law enforcement for more than four hours Wednesday morning after authorities say he briefly escaped being restrained and grabbed a San Jose police officer's gun.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Low told reporters at a news conference that Joseph Castro was being brought to jail about 1:40 a.m. when he slipped into the back cargo area the San Jose police SUV while it was heading down a ramp into the basement of the jail in San Jose.

He somehow managed to take the officer's gun, Low said, and he fired it off several times from inside the police SUV, though no one was hurt.

Authorities put the jail on lockdown until about 6 a.m., when Castro surrendered.

It's unclear how Castro was able to wriggle free. Low said the police officer believed he had been properly handcuffed.