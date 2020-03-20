Suspect wanted after Bay Bridge crash, carjacking

Authorities are looking out for the suspect who carjacked someone on the Bay Bridge and made off with their vehicle just before noon on Friday.

A San Francisco police source told KTVU that the carjacker is a homicide suspect out of Oakland. Investigators said the suspect was last spotted heading eastbound on the Bay Bridge after a crash.

Immediately after the crash investigators said the suspect carjacked someone on the bridge and sped away from the scene.

The police source said the story starts in Oakland, where police were in pursuit of the suspect, who took the bridge from the East Bay into San Francisco. Once they made their way over the bridge, San Francisco police joined in on the pursuit. That's when the suspect headed back onto the Bay Bridge and was involved in a crash before carjacking a driver.

KTVU has reached out to California Highway Patrol who confirmed that it's an Oakland police investigation.

Oakland police haven't released a suspect description but said they are working with San Francisco investigators to locate that wanted man.