A person was arrested trying to cross the Mexican border for a shooting that killed one and wounded another in San Jose, police said Friday morning.

The victims were adults who were found on East William Street, near 24th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose police said.

No other information about their identity or the shooting was released.

The unnamed suspect was arrested while trying to flee the country at the San Ysidro border, San Jose police said Friday.

The department thanked the California Highway Patrol in San Diego "for the assist."