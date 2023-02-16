Suspect wanted in sexual assault at San Mateo County beach
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a stairwell at a beach in unincorporated San Mateo County.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at Gray Whale Cove State Beach.
Sheriff's officials said the suspect sexually abused a woman on a stairwell leading to the beach.
SEE ALSO: Woman alleges sexual assault at Massage Envy in Burlingame
Investigators released a photo of the suspect who is described as a white man in his 30s, about 5'7", slightly overweight, and has dark brown hair.
He was wearing a dark navy-blue spandex style shirt, baggy cotton jogger pants, and he wasn't wearing any shoes or socks.
He also was wearing a black backpack at the time of the assault.
Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Det. Piper at 650-599-1536 or by email at JPiper@smcgov.org