Suspected arsonist in custody for setting 6 separate San Jose fires Thursday

Evacuations have been lifted in San Jose Thursday night after a

vegetation fire prompted those orders, fire officials said.

Six small fires burned including near San Jose's Pfeiffer Ranch neighborhood near the Santa Teresa Hills.

Firefighters said they were all intentionally set and that police quickly took an arson suspect into custody thanks to a witness.

San Jose Fire Department Capt. Brian Palodichuk said San Jose Police Department are questioning the suspect and will detain them until they can positively confirm through their investigation that they are responsible for lighting the fires.

The first fire was reported just before 6 p.m. An advisory was issued by Cal Fire at 6:10 p.m. about the Colleen Fire, which was burning off of Colleen Drive.

As of around 9:15 p.m. the evacuation orders were lifted. The fire has burned about 90 acres and is 20% contained, Calfire officials said. No injuries have been reported. No homes were burned.

Evacuations were underway west of Graystone Lane and Camden Ave. as well as Deer Hollow Dr.

An evacuation center for those affected was quickly set up at the Almaden Community Center at 6445 Camden Ave.

SkyFox helicopter captured firefighting efforts, which included another helicopter dropping water on the fire from above. At one point the helicopter had to be grounded because of drone interference.

San Jose arson fire seen from Santa Teresa Blvd. and Cahalan Ave. (Photo: Karen Byrd)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Bay City News contributed to this report.