Suspected car burglar caught in the act, loaded firearm recovered

A suspected vehicle break-in burglar caught in the act allegedly had items from two other break-ins in his possession, as well as a loaded firearm Pacifica police believe had been stolen earlier.

Police said Dustin Cottrell, 24, was found inside a car and arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including petty theft and attempted petty theft. Cottrell also faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, and grand theft of a firearm.

According to police, officers were called at about 3:35 a.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of Elcanto Way in Pacifica, where a resident reported a vehicle burglary in progress. That's where police said they found Cottrell, and a backpack that contained items stolen from two other vehicles in the neighborhood, plus the loaded firearm.

Cottrell was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.