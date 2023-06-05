Suspected driver arrested after carjacking sedan, striking OPD vehicle

article

A suspected driver of a carjacked sedan struck an Oakland police car early Monday morning and fled the scene before being arrested, police said.

The driver's passenger was also detained during the investigation.

Police spokesman Darryl Rodgers said that police found a sedan that had been carjacked in the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue about 3:30 a.m.

They tried to stop the driver but they fled, police said.

Officers chased the sedan and during that pursuit, the driver hit a marked OPD vehicle in the 8200 block of Bancroft Avenue, police said.

The driver of the carjacked sedan ran away but was arrested shortly afterward, police said.