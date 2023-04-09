Suspected drug dealer arrested after sale leads to overdose death

A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday in Monterey for allegedly selling suspected fentanyl that someone overdosed on last month in Seaside, police said.

Justin Born was identified by Seaside police as the suspected drug dealer who sold the fentanyl to the man who overdosed, and detectives went Friday to serve an arrest and search warrant for Born at his home on Ocean Avenue in Monterey.

READ ALSO: SJ police chief statement on arrest of SJPOA exec accused of drug trafficking

During the trip from Seaside to Monterey to serve the warrants, a DUI driver struck a police vehicle and a woman was arrested, Seaside police said.

Authorities eventually found and arrested Born and the search of his home revealed more than 6 ounces of fentanyl, a firearm and more than $16,000 in cash. He was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and various drug trafficking felonies, according to police.