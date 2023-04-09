SJ police chief statement on arrest of SJPOA exec accused of drug trafficking

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata released a statement Saturday on the recent arrest of Joanne Segovia, the former executive with the San Jose Police Officers Association, who is accused of distributing fentanyl.

Mata says the department is fully cooperating with the investigation.

He says, "We have not been asked for assistance, but we are prepared to assist as needed in their examination of this matter. And to bring those who should be held accountable to justice…to be clear. I have not received information that any employee sworn or professional staff of the San Jose Police Department is suspected of wrongdoing in connection with this investigation."

Joanne Segovia has been officially fired from her job with the San Jose Police Officers Association.

Late last month, federal agents arrested the 64-year-old on federal charges. They see that she was the hub for an international opioid drug distribution ring.

Union President Sean Pritchard says Phase one of an internal investigation is complete and that they now want an "external investigation of its practices."