Suspected DUI crash leaves 1 dead, another arrested

A single-car collision left one man dead and another injured, according to authorities.

Oakland police said shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a Hyundai Elantra with two occupants, including one with a warrant for his arrest, crashed into a light pole near Joaquin Miller Road and Skyline Boulevard. Officials said they believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Upon arrival, police found the 27-year-old passenger was suffering from major injuries, while the 23-year-old driver had minor injuries. The 27-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police arrested the 23-year-old because evidence suggested he was "driving while impaired," and because of his warrant, according to officials.

The 23-year-old was taken to the Santa Rita Jail.

Officials said they are not reporting the names of either the victim or suspect because of pending notification of kin and as the crash is still an open investigation.