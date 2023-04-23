Suspected hit-and-run leaves 1 in critical condition

San Jose police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run collision that left one person with life-threatening injuries at about midnight Sunday morning near Berryessa Road and Piedmont Road.

Area streets were closed after the multiple-vehicle collision, which was reported at 12:03 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

One passenger was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.