Suspected hit-and-run leaves 1 in critical condition
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run collision that left one person with life-threatening injuries at about midnight Sunday morning near Berryessa Road and Piedmont Road.
Area streets were closed after the multiple-vehicle collision, which was reported at 12:03 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.
One passenger was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.