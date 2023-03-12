Suspects arrested in connection with series of vehicle break-ins in city; 13-year-old boy also a suspect

Three men were arrested Saturday by San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies in connection with the burglaries of 48 vehicles in Millbrae.

At about 10:27 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies received an alert through the Automated License Plate Reader System advising a stolen Hyundai was near the intersection of Millbrae Avenue and U.S. Highway 101, heading eastbound. Deputies immediately responded to the area and began searching for the stolen car. As they were driving through the Westin Hotel parking lot, deputies heard a car alarm and discovered a car that had its window smashed. Throughout the morning, the sheriff's deputies continued receiving reports of additional vehicles -- approximately 48 -- being burglarized throughout Millbrae.

A police spokesperson said that a short time later, a witness reported the red Hyundai crashed into a residence at Helen Drive and Tioga Drive. The witnesses saw three males running away from the vehicle and jumping fences, and saw them enter the Green Hills Country Club.

With assistance from the San Bruno Police Department, deputies surrounded the area and the three suspects were located and safely taken into custody. "We take the safety and security of our community very seriously," said Sheriff Christina Corpus. "I am proud of the men and women who serve our communities, and I am grateful to the San Bruno Police Department for their assistance."

The three suspects arrested were identified as Amir Burke, 20, from Oakland, and Maurice Grace, 18, from Oakland. The third suspect is a 13-year-old Oakland boy, who was booked into San Mateo County Youth Services Center.

Burke and Grace were booked into the San Mateo County Jail.