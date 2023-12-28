Suspects robs woman, store, shoots 2 people, tries carjacking 3 times after card declines at store

A Fairfield man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly robbed a gas station's convenience store, a woman of her purse, tried to carjack at least three vehicles, and shot two "good Samaritans" all after his card declined Wednesday afternoon in Pinole.

Demetrius Chafford was at Chevron at 2695 Pinole Valley Road trying to make a purchase when his card declined. When others tried to intervene during the ordeal, he shot them and fled through a Jack in the Box before being captured.

According to police, the incident started after the 21-year-old argued with the clerk and tried to open the register but failed. He then ripped the cash register off the counter and the cables from the store's telephone before leaving.

Police said Chafford tried to carjack a vehicle in the gas station's parking lot, but that victim successfully escaped. Afterwards, he allegedly broke through a parked car's window and stole a purse from a seat. The victim fought over her purse with the suspect before he allegedly hit her "several times" and knocked her over. Two "good Samaritans" intervened when the Chafford was fighting over the purse, and were shot, police said.

Both of those victims were able to run away and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As he fled he threw his gun into the buses and tried to carjack two more cars as he ran upwards on Pinole Valley Road before being captured, police said.

Authorities said Chafford was on pre-trial release for evading an officer and weapons violations out of Solano County. He was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of attempted carjacking, and carrying a concealed firearm.

Authorities said stolen items from Chafford were returned.

Police continue to investigate and said anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Dean at (510) 724-1111.