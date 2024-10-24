Men on scooter try and help suspected DUI driver get away, police say

The Brief A man crashed a pickup truck in a San Mateo neighborhood, police said. The man, suspected of driving under the influence ran from the scene, according to investigators. Police said two friends then showed up and tried to help him flee the area on a scooter.



San Mateo police said two people tried to help a suspected DUI driver leave the area after he crashed his pick-up truck. (San Mateo Police Dept. )

Police in San Mateo said what would have been one arrest of a suspected drunk driver, ended with three people going to jail, as investigators warned, "bad things happen" when people decide to drink and drive.

On Tuesday, police shared photos of a crash scene involving a red pickup truck.

"The man who decided to drive drunk, crashed his truck into a front yard and then decided to beat feet," police wrote on social media.

San Mateo police said a DUI suspect crashed his pickup truck and then fled the scene. (San Mateo Police Dept.)

Investigators said as officers searched for the suspect, two "cronies" showed up to serve as a get-away on a scooter.

Police ultimately managed to detain all three.

They said the investigation determined that the subjects on the scooter were also under the influence of alcohol.

SEE ALSO: 2 Oakland police officers arrested on suspicion of DUI, DA says

"They too had been drinking, causing decisions to go from bad to worse," police said.

The pair were arrested for interfering with police investigation.

"Unfortunately in this case, one arrest turned into three," police said, with the admonishment: "If you drink, don’t drive! Whether it be a car, truck, plane, train, or scooter, don’t do it!"