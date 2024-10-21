2 Oakland police officers arrested on suspicion of DUI, DA says

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Monday voiced public safety concerns over the arrest of a second Oakland police officer for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The California Highway Patrol arrested the two officers in separate incidents.

DA Pamela Price confirmed that charges are pending against the officers.

Price said they were both on duty when arrested, and Price said she sent a letter to Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell expressing her concerns over the alleged misconduct.

"Having officers intoxicated while on duty or off duty represents a clear and present danger to the officer and the public," Price said at a news conference. "My hope is that you as the new leader of the Oakland Police Department, will develop clear policies to prevent this potentially dangerous, deadly conduct from endangering the residents of Alameda County and the residents of Oakland."

Price wouldn't confirm the names of the officers or when the arrests took place.

OPD did not immediately respond for comment.