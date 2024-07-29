Suspicious death: Body found in Oakland estuary

article

A body was found in the Oakland estuary over the weekend, which police said looks suspicious.

Police said the person, who may have drowned, was found just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the water in 100 block of Embarcadero. Officers were responding to reports of a deceased person in the water.

Officers and firefighters pronounced the person dead on scene.

Police didn't provide any more details, including the gender or age of the person, or what makes them feel that the death is suspicious.

In September 2023, the body of a 74-year-old woman was found in the Oakland-Alameda estuary area. Her son-in-law was charged with her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3821.