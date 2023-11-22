Suspicious package at Vacaville post office deemed safe

article

Authorities determined that a suspicious package found at a Vacaville post office on Wednesday is safe.

The suspicious package was found at a USPS location at 200 Prairie Court, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

A team from the Napa County Bomb Squad inspected the package and found that it did not contain any dangerous materials, the police department said in an update.

The post office and nearby businesses were allowed to resume operations after a temporary evacuation.