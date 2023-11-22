Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious package at Vacaville post office deemed safe

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Vacaville
Police in Vacaville responded to a US Post Office on Wednesday, November 11, 2023 where a suspicious package was found. 

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Authorities determined that a suspicious package found at a Vacaville post office on Wednesday is safe.

The suspicious package was found at a USPS location at 200 Prairie Court, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

A team from the Napa County Bomb Squad inspected the package and found that it did not contain any dangerous materials, the police department said in an update.

The post office and nearby businesses were allowed to resume operations after a temporary evacuation.