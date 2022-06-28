Suspicious package investigated at Caltrain's San Jose Diridon Station

article

Trains have been cleared to resume service after a suspicious package was investigated at Caltrain's San Jose Diridon Station Tuesday evening.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the San Jose Police Bomb Unit was at the scene and assisting the sheriff's department with this incident at 8:41 p.m.

A bus bridge through Valley Transportation Authority was set up for Caltrain passengers, but transit officials on Caltrain's Twitter page at 9:08 p.m. that the bus bridge was terminated after trains were cleared.