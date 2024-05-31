SUV driver dies in Palo Alto on US Highway 101

A driver whose car got disabled on the road died early Friday morning on a highway in Palo Alto after two other cars crashed into it, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP log shows that the driver of a red Hyundai SUV crashed into a light pole about 3 a.m. on northbound US Highway 101 at San Antonio Road.

Officer Sophie Lu said the driver called for help, but shortly afterward, two other vehicles hit the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead, Lu said. Each of the two other vehicles had only one person inside, neither of whom were injured.

Video at the scene shows the SUV's front end butting up against a concrete wall on the side of the highway.

The coroner was called out at 4:12 a.m.

No more information was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.



