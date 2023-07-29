Swifties dance, sing, exchange bracelets on day 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras concert in Santa Clara

Thousands of Swifties descended on Levi’s Stadium for day two of the mega-hyped Taylor Swift Era’s tour.

The pop superstar took the stage once again to a sold-out crowd in Santa Clara. Many arrived decked out in sequins, cowboy hats, and other playful outfits inspired by Swift’s catalogue of music.

Fans traded friendship bracelets. The exchange of these colorful, beaded bracelets has become a viral trend on this tour. Deric Chau, a Swiftie from Oakland said, "The song ‘You’re On Your Own Kid’ mentions making friendship bracelets. And it’s kind of a way to socialize and make long-lasting relationships with people at the Taylor Swift concert."

Fans said they were so dedicated because they feel deeply connected to the music. Some said they have been listening since Swift’s first album, which was released when she was still a teenager.

"I think it’s about a journey," said Shane from San Mateo. "I grew up with her in the past decade. And we just love everything she puts out. She becomes more mature, and we also grew up and we feel related to her even more and more."

"We’re Swifties since we were little," said Carmen Zarate from Richmond. Zarate made her very own "Junior Jewel’s" t-shirt from the iconic "You Belong With Me" music video. She drove down to Santa Clara without a ticket and planned to listen from the parking lot.

"You can hear it anyway," she said.

We found several fans soaking in the show from outside the venue, even though stadium officials had said Taylor-gating would not be allowed. Tickets to the Eras tour have been extremely difficult to secure, with resellers asking upwards of one-thousand dollars per seat.

"It’s the experience that I wanted more than anything," said Noelle Hannibal, who flew in from Montreal.