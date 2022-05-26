Swim coach accused of seeking to pay teen for sex: San Rafael police

A 59-year-old school swim coach was arrested after responding to a fake online ad to express interest in paying a 16-year-old girl for sex, according to the San Rafael police.

Police claim that John Chipponeri was caught in the sting operation by sending text messages in which he agreed to a price for sexual services and set a time and place to meet the fictitious teen. Police had lured buyers and traffickers with fake ads on adult websites.

However, Chipponeri, who coaches at an undisclosed school and swim club, did not show up at the rendezvous, police said.

After being stopped by San Rafael police on May 25, Chipponeri "made several admissions regarding this case," police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of meeting a minor for lewd purposes and booked into the county jail.