System outage impacting some services at CA DMV offices

Widespread system outages were reported at some California Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state on Friday.

The department said the temporary outages limited some services that would normally be offered.

The agency said it has identified the issue and is working to resolve it, however, the DMV did not disclose the cause of the outage.

The DMV reminded customers that many of its services can be handled online.