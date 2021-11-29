T.N.F recipe: BBQ Brisket muffuletta

Barbecue Brisket Muffuletta sandwich

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

Makes about 4 servings

1 large round loaf of bread, split to make a sandwich

1 pound cooked beef brisket, at room temp

2 tablespoon barbecue sauce

6 slices pepper jack cheese

Olive salad

2/3 cup sliced pimiento stuffed green olives

1/3 cup sliced black olives

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons minced shallots

2 tablespoons finely chopped celery

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon black pepper

In a medium bowl combine the olive salad ingredients. Mix well crushing the olives as you mix. Set aside or make ahead and refrigerate overnight.

Spread a thin layer of the olive salad on the bottom half of the bread. Top with the sliced brisket spreading it evenly. Add the barbecue sauce and spread it around. Lay the cheese slice on top, then add a big spoonful of the olive salad. Spread that out evenly. Spread another layer of olive salad on the top bread and add it to the top of the sandwich. Secure the sandwich in 4 places with toothpicks and then cut it into quarters.

Serve at room temp barbecue potato chips.