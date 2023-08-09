Expand / Collapse search

Tahoe cafe bans Oakland A's owner John Fisher

By KTVU staff
A cafe in Lake Tahoe is banning A's owner John Fisher

The Tree House Cafe is banning A's owner John Fisher in protest.

KINGS BEACH, Calif. - As Oakland fans all across the Bay Area continue to fight for the owner to sell the team -- now, one cafe in Lake Tahoe is showing support for the cause. 

The Tree House Cafe is a year-old coffee shop in Kings Beach in the North Tahoe area. 

According to SFGate, the owner has banned A's owner John Fisher from the shop in protest.

The cafe has a note posted to the front saying "We reserve the right to refuse service to any member of the Oakland Athletics' ownership group." 

The note also tells Fisher to "f*ck off." 

Fisher hopes to move the A's from Oakland to Las Vegas despite the team's slogan, "Rooted in Oakland." 

Fisher's relocation desires have sparked reverse boycotts and a "SELL" movement in the hopes of pushing Fisher out of baseball entirely.

Fisher's family owns a home in the area, SFGate reported. 
 