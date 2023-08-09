Tahoe cafe bans Oakland A's owner John Fisher

As Oakland fans all across the Bay Area continue to fight for the owner to sell the team -- now, one cafe in Lake Tahoe is showing support for the cause.



The Tree House Cafe is a year-old coffee shop in Kings Beach in the North Tahoe area.

According to SFGate, the owner has banned A's owner John Fisher from the shop in protest.

The cafe has a note posted to the front saying "We reserve the right to refuse service to any member of the Oakland Athletics' ownership group."

The note also tells Fisher to "f*ck off."

Fisher hopes to move the A's from Oakland to Las Vegas despite the team's slogan, "Rooted in Oakland."

Fisher's relocation desires have sparked reverse boycotts and a "SELL" movement in the hopes of pushing Fisher out of baseball entirely.

Fisher's family owns a home in the area, SFGate reported.

