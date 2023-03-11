Expand / Collapse search

Tahoe's biggest ski resorts closed due to dangerous weather conditions

By KTVU staff
Published 
Sierra Tahoe
KTVU FOX 2

Several ski resorts closed in Tahoe area due to dangerous conditions

Several of Tahoe's biggest ski resorts are closed because of the recent onslaught of snow. Dangerous conditions are also making travel in the area difficult.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - Several of Lake Tahoe's biggest ski resorts have closed this weekend due to dangerous weather conditions.

Sierra At Tahoe, Heavenly, and Kirkwood are among the resorts that had to shut down Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued an avalanche warning for many parts of the Sierra following some of the heaviest snowfall in the region in nearly 50 years.

Driving in the Sierra-Tahoe area is treacherous, and officials have cautioned against unnecessary travel.

The two main highways linking the Bay Area and Tahoe are currently open but drivers are required to have chains.