Tahoe's biggest ski resorts closed due to dangerous weather conditions

Several of Lake Tahoe's biggest ski resorts have closed this weekend due to dangerous weather conditions.

Sierra At Tahoe, Heavenly, and Kirkwood are among the resorts that had to shut down Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued an avalanche warning for many parts of the Sierra following some of the heaviest snowfall in the region in nearly 50 years.

Driving in the Sierra-Tahoe area is treacherous, and officials have cautioned against unnecessary travel.

The two main highways linking the Bay Area and Tahoe are currently open but drivers are required to have chains.