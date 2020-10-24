Tanker fire shuts I-80 in Richmond, prompts nearby evacuations

A semi tanker carrying approximately 8,500 gallons of fuel has caught fire on westbound I-80 at Hilltop Drive in Richmond.

The interstate is closed in both directions, and first responders are evacuating everyone within a half mile radius.

Residents on the Richmond side of I-80 have been advised to shelter in place for the time being.

Map of the evacuation area.

Drivers who are within a half mile of the tanker are being ordered to abandon their vehicles and leave the scene on foot.

The incident was first reported around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.

Advertisement

There's no word on what caused the tanker to catch fire.

Photo: Richmond police.

This is a developing news story, refresh for updates.