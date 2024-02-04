Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
High Wind Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 1:15 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until MON 3:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose

Taylor Swift announces new album in Grammy acceptance speech

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
KTVU FOX 2
GettyImages-1978660818.jpg article

Taylor Swift at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Expand

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift surprised fans with a new album announcement while accepting a Grammy Award Sunday night.

Swift, who had six Grammy nominations this year, was on stage accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album ("Midnights"). She said the new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is out April 19.

"I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans, so I want to say thank you to the fans, by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,’ she said before announcing the new album.

RELATED: Killer Mike detained at Grammys, escorted away in handcuffs: video

"I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage," she continued. "Thank you; I love you!

She posted the album cover on Instagram.

"All’s fair in love and poetry..." her caption read.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Super Bowl bets: Who's taking them, and what are they?

Swift had provoked mass speculation earlier in the night when her site seemed to go down. Some theorized she was gearing up to release "Reputation (Taylor’s Version)," but cryptic clues on the "crashed" site indicated that might be a misdirect.

Taylor Swift AI-generated explicit photos spark outrage

AI photos showing Taylor Swift in sexualized positions outraged her fans as the photos made rounds on social media. LiveNOW's Carel Lajara spoke about the "deep fake" images with Omar Ochoa, an attorney specializing in artificial intelligence.

Swift kicks off her 78-date Eras world tour in Tokyo on Wednesday, but she’ll fly back to Las Vegas briefly to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.