Teacher sickout at George Washington High in San Francisco

Teachers are calling in sick at George Washington High School in San Francisco on Wednesday in an effort to send a message to the district about recent pay issues.

They say their salaries are not enough to survive living and working in the city.

A letter sent out to students and parents on Tuesday from one of the teachers, said: "We love our students… but love doesn’t pay the rent."

Teachers’ pay has been an ongoing issue with the San Francisco Unified District for almost a year now.

The payroll system has been full of problems since it launched in January where some teachers weren’t getting paid the correct amount and some weren’t getting paid at all.

The teacher who wrote the letter at George Washington said issues started even before the new system and he hasn’t been paid at all for teaching an evening class for nearly the entire school year.

There were rallies and sit-ins in March, where dozens of teachers slept in the district building in protest for three nights.

Last week, the district launched a call center for staff to call for help with the payroll system saying stabilizing the system is the district’s top priority.

In September, the district got help from a consulting firm to try to clear the backlog of payroll issues.