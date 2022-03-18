Mt. Diablo Unified School District teachers threaten to strike for raises

For about 45 minutes Friday morning, teachers lined up on both sides of the road in front of Sequoia Elementary and Middle schools. They are now threatening to walk off the job if they don't get a sufficient pay raise from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District.

Signs and chants at the morning protest called for the district to offer teachers "fair contracts." The Mt. Diablo Education Association is asking for a 12.5% increase in salary. The number, teachers say, accounts for the level of inflation and cost of living since 2017, the last time teachers were given a raise.

"Some of these teachers have to work two or three jobs," said Jane Baulch-Enloe, a teacher for more than 20 years at Sequoia Middle School. "You shouldn't have to work two or three jobs when you have a master's degree."

Contract negotiations for the next three years are still underway. Teachers have been without one since June 30, 2021.

"We're just ways about from what teachers are demanding and what the district can afford within the constraint of our budget," said Superintendent Adam Clark.

SEE ALSO: San Francisco educators' sleep-in protest over non-payment ends following agreement

According to Clark, meeting the demands of teachers would cost tens of millions of dollars. He says to make it work, the district would need to make a number of job and budget cuts. Though, he agrees teachers do deserve a pay increase.

The district is instead offering a 7% increase over the next three years, with a one-time 3% bonus this year. Clark says a bonus this year is possible due to money left over from emergency COVID-19 funding, but that money cannot be used for long-term salary increases since it is a one-time stipend from the state.

Some teachers say that's not enough.

"We haven't had a wage increase since 2017, so five years," said Ernie Minglane, an 8th grade teacher and parent at Sequoia Middle School. "7% is not enough. It should be about 12%, in order to meet the cost of living."

The union argues teachers are paid less in Mt. Diablo compared to neighboring school districts, saying teachers are leaving the district for better pay.

The Contra Costa County Office of Education showed KTVU salary schedules for some of its school districts:

San Ramon Unified - $56,458

Martinez Unified - $54,159

Pittsburg Unified - $53,504

Antioch Unified - $50,576

West Contra Costa Unified - $50,921

John Swett Unified - $49,998

Mt Diablo Unified - $53,339

"We understand that we're both going to have to give to come up with that agreement," said Clark.

Representation from both sides will meet with a 3-person fact-finding committee, as part of a protocol from California's Public Employment Relations Board impasse procedure.

The panel will publish a report with recommendations for a compromise, likely done by next week. Those recommendations are non-binding and teachers say if they don't like what they see in the report, then they will immediately go on strike.

"That is not what we want to do," said Baulch-Enloe. "I don't want to strike after working for this district for 27 years"

Advertisement

"I'm extremely concerned about that," said Clark. "I want to avoid a strike, however, I can't mortgage away our students' financial future within the district, agreeing to a wage we cannot afford at this time."