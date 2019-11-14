Tech-life columnist's hot Black Friday picks

article

Jennifer Jolly, a nationally syndicated tech-life columnist, said she'd "rather r lick a San Francisco sidewalk than camp out all night" for so-called doorbuster deals on Black Friday.

OK, she admitted. Maybe that's a bit dramatic.

But Jolly came on KTVU Thursday morning to show off some deals customers can buy online without having to head to the mall with "a bunch of sales-rabid, sharp-elbowed strangers."

Here are Jolly's picks: