Technical issues shut all BART service Saturday morning

BART experienced major problems Saturday morning, which shut down service throughout the system.

The transit agency blamed technical issues, for preventing trains to begin running at about 6 a.m., to open Saturday service.

BART announced that trains started to roll again just before 7 a.m., but that it would take time before normal service returns.

BART was asking passengers for patience, as the transit agency tries to resume normal operations.

BART had also asked riders to seek alternative options of transportation, such as AC Transit, Muni, Sam Trans, Wheels and VTA.

