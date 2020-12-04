Teen arrested in brutal attack of San Jose grocery store worker

article

San Jose police arrested a teen Tuesday on suspicion of the Halloween night battery of a grocery store employee.

The 37-year-old employee, Jaime Plancarte, was retrieving carts from the parking lot of the FoodMaxx on Parkmoor Avenue when the teen attacked, police said. Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. and found Plancarte with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors said he suffered a traumatic brain injury and fractures to his face. Last month, KTVU spoke to his family, who said he was still in the ICU and couldn't walk and talk.

Police said they were able to locate the teen because of the community's help after the department sent out information about the attack last month. They did not say if the two knew each other or what a possible motive was.

The teen, whose name isn't being released because he is a minor, has been booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with great bodily injury.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help Jaime Plancarte.