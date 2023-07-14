Teen arrested in San Mateo after crashing car, driving 3x legal limit
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A teenager is in San Mateo police custody after crashing a car while driving with blood-alcohol levels three times the legal limit.
Police on Friday said the 17-year-old boy ran into a Parks and Recreation sign and caused other damage to the vehicle.
The teenager also struck an officer and then attempted to bite another when they arrived on the scene, police said.
No one else was hurt or involved in the incident.