Teen attacked with golf club in robbery at San Francisco Fisherman’s Wharf Starbucks

San Francisco police are trying to track down a group of suspects accused of attacking and robbing a young Starbucks employee. It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night inside the store at the corner of Beach and Hyde Streets, near Fisherman's Wharf.

Video from the Citizen app showed police activity just after the crime happened.

Police say they got a call about an assault and robbery.

"Officers arrived and located a 16-year-old victim suffering from a non life-threatening injury," said Adam Lobsinger with SFPD.

Police say the young woman was robbed of her cell phone and watch after being struck with an uncommon object.

"The victim was struck with a golf club at one point during the assault. Based on our investigation so far, approximately eight females were involved and they possibly range from the ages of teenagers to possibly in their forties," said Lobsinger.

Police say, at this time, there's no known relationship between the suspects and victim.

Wednesday afternoon it was business as usual at the store. One patron working there says he finds it unusual that such a crime happened.

"This is kind of a tourist area, very rarely does something go down. That's one of the reasons I like coming down here because it's so international," said Michael Pipkin.

Starbucks would not comment on whether they have surveillance video of the crime.

Some patrons working inside say the case is a reminder that it's wise to always keep safety in mind, wherever you go.

"It really kind of taught me a lesson just from stories like this, just things like this happening is going to make people more aware," said Joe Gervolino.

None of the eight suspects have been arrested.

Starbucks released a statement saying: "Our concern right now is for our partner and her recovery, and we will support the police department in their investigation."