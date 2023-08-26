Teen driver led police on chase back and forth over Bay Bridge: CHP

A 16-year-old led police on a wild chase from the East Bay into San Francisco where he struck a police dog and back to the East Bay before hiding in an apartment complex where he waited hours to surrender Friday night, police said.

The pursuit began on Highway 4 in Hercules when the teen allegedly sped off rather than stop for Contra Costa sheriff's deputies who claimed he had a vehicle code violation at 3:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The teen's white Infiniti was seen crossing the Bay Bridge into San Francisco by a law enforcement helicopter. The teen crashed into multiple cars as he "began driving recklessly on city streets," the CHP said.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol thought they had the 16-year-old "boxed in" and an officer retrieved a police dog to help capture the suspect, the CHP's statement said. But the teen drove at them, striking the dog, named Champ, and another vehicle.

As the teen allegedly sped over the Bay Bridge, ultimately abandoning his car in Richmond's Booker T. Anderson Park and hiding in a nearby apartment complex for hours, Champ the police dog, was rushed to a veterinarian for emergency care.

The teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, surrendered after 9 p.m. when officers announced over loudspeakers that they would begin entering apartment units to find him, according to the CHP.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall on numerous felonies.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Champ, a California Highway Patrol dog, was allegedly injured by a teen fleeing police in San Francisco on Aug. 25, 2023. In this photo, he is recovering on the day after he was struck.

Champ, meanwhile, is expected to be okay.

"We are pleased to say that Champ sustained no major injuries and is expected to recover," the CHP said. "Even though he doesn’t want to, Champ will be taking a little time off to recover and make sure he’s back to 100% before he’s back out on the streets doing what he does best."