Police chase suspect from San Francisco to East Bay

A police pursuit transpired across the San Francisco Bay Bridge, reaching into Richmond on Friday.

The reason behind the pursuit by officers remains unknown, however, the chase came to an end in the 5000 block of Harnett Avenue within the city of Richmond.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they were not involved in the pursuit. They said the pursuit was "initiated by a Contra Costa County police agency."

However, the CHP mentioned that its officers were at the scene in Richmond where the chase ultimately concluded.

Aerial views of the incident showed Richmond police officers surrounding a white sedan, its trunk ajar.