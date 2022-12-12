Teen gets time served, probation in deadly Livermore crash

A teenager was sentenced Monday to probation and time served for a crash that killed a Livermore High School classmate and injured four others.

The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, had previously admitted to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in the August 2021 crash that killed Hunter Diemert, 15.

Judge Scott Jackson of Alameda County Juvenile Court sentenced the teen driver to probation and 246 days of time served.

Steve Diemert, the victim's father told KTVU he was disappointed by the sentence. "The juvenile laws in California are broken," he said

The then-17-year-old boy behind the wheel of a Chevrolet pickup truck was speeding and lost control on curvy Del Valle Road near Mines Road in Livermore. The truck plunged down an embankment and rolled several times.

Hunter was a varsity wrestler at Livermore High who died four weeks shy of his 16th birthday. There will be a memorial wrestling tournament at the school in January.

There is also a scholarship in Hunter's name, funded by anonymous donors, that will be awarded to a student who wants to further his or her career in a trade.

