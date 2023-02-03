Teen hit with gunfire, killed in Oakland shooting

A teenager was killed Friday morning in Oakland and no one is in custody, police said.

Police spokeswoman Candace Kaes would not give the age of the boy, calling him only a "juvenile." The East Bay Times said he was 17 years old.

She said police were called to the 8000 block of Dowling Street at 1:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found the Oakland boy with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

She did not provide any more information.

The teen's death marks the ninth homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. Last year, police had investigated the same number of homicides in the city by Feb. 3, the Times reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

