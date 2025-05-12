Teen hospitalized after being struck by driver in Redwood City crosswalk

article

A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on May 5.

Redwood City Police officers responded to an incident in the 2700 block of El Camino Real at approximately 12:10 P.M. Witnesses reported seeing a driver run a red light on El Camino Real and strike a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk lawfully.

Investigators found the driver, a 64-year-old resident of Menlo Park, showed no signs of impairment due to drugs or alcohol. Medical personnel on scene said it appeared the driver may have suffered a "debilitating medical event" immediately before the collision.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

First responders collected blood samples to be processed for evaluation. The incident is still under investigation, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Hart at 650-780-7100.